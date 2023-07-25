Lodi Twp Police Report, June 2023
In June 2023, Deputies responded to 257 calls for police service, up from 204 the previous year for a 26% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-June) are 1,375, up from 1,052 for the same period last year for a 31% increase.
Officers conducted 117 traffic stops, up from 68 last year. Twenty-four citations were issued.
Notable events from the June police call log include:
- One assault
- One breaking & entering
- Three larcenies
- One medical assist
- Seven citizen assists
- Seven welfare checks
- Three mental health
- Three frauds
- One disorderly
- Two fireworks complaints
- One hospice death
- One OUI
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:
On June 1, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 Block of Robal Court for a report of an identity theft incident. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect(s) opened loans totaling $7,000. It is unknown and unclear how the suspect(s) obtained the information needed to get a loan and have the money deposited to their fake bank account.
On June 5, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The victim reported that she mailed a check for $44 to a business but later learned from her bank that the check was cashed for $9,800. It is believed that the check was intercepted at the post office and then “doctored” resulting in the fraud. The incident has been turned over to the Postmaster General.
On June 8, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of a larceny from an automobile. Loose change and a victim’s wallet were taken from the vehicle. Suspects were identified, and the case is pending the prosecutor’s office review.
On June 20, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a home invasion. An unknown suspect entered an unlocked garage overnight and stole a child’s bicycle. Home surveillance captured the incident, but the suspect's face could not be identified due to low light.
The entire June police call log is located at the link below.