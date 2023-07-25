Lodi Twp Police Report, June 2023

In June 2023, Deputies responded to 257 calls for police service, up from 204 the previous year for a 26% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-June) are 1,375, up from 1,052 for the same period last year for a 31% increase.

Officers conducted 117 traffic stops, up from 68 last year. Twenty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the June police call log include:

One assault

One breaking & entering

Three larcenies

One medical assist

Seven citizen assists

Seven welfare checks

Three mental health

Three frauds

One disorderly

Two fireworks complaints

One hospice death

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On June 1, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 Block of Robal Court for a report of an identity theft incident. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect(s) opened loans totaling $7,000. It is unknown and unclear how the suspect(s) obtained the information needed to get a loan and have the money deposited to their fake bank account.

On June 5, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The victim reported that she mailed a check for $44 to a business but later learned from her bank that the check was cashed for $9,800. It is believed that the check was intercepted at the post office and then “doctored” resulting in the fraud. The incident has been turned over to the Postmaster General.

On June 8, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of a larceny from an automobile. Loose change and a victim’s wallet were taken from the vehicle. Suspects were identified, and the case is pending the prosecutor’s office review.

On June 20, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a home invasion. An unknown suspect entered an unlocked garage overnight and stole a child’s bicycle. Home surveillance captured the incident, but the suspect's face could not be identified due to low light.

The entire June police call log is located at the link below.