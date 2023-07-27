Underdog Saline Hornets Battle into Elite Eight at Cooperstown Dreams Park Showdown

PHOTO: The team immediately after clinching a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. (L-R) FRONT ROW: Mason Lirette (catchers gear), Evan Baldwin, Michael Gilchrist, Jack Palacios, Sebastian Polidano, Talon Powell, Luke Hundley. BACK ROW: Assistant Coach Jeff Hundley, Assistant Coach Adam Lirette, Madden Grambau, Head Coach Joe Mierkowicz, Braxton Campbell, Karson Perron, Tyler Mierkowicz. Courtesy of Joe Meirkowicz.

In the world of youth baseball, the Saline Hornets have recently pulled off a feat to remember at the hallowed Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament. Nestled just four miles south of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, this renowned location became a stage for the Hornets' extraordinary performance.

“The majority of our team has been together since our 8U year, and these boys have been preparing for Cooperstown since they started playing travel ball,” says Head Coach Joe Meirkowicz. “Jeff, Adam, and I are just so proud of them because we know all the hard work they have put into this over the last five years. They earned every bit of this and are so deserving.”

The 12U Hornets swung into action, playing an astonishing nine games in the tournament, compiling an impressive 6-3 record. Emerging as top-notch performers, the Hornets secured a prestigious place in the Elite Eight, competing with 86 other skilled teams from across the United States and Canada. Their thrilling run took place during the week of July 15-20.

The week was filled with standout performances, starting with Luke Hundley, the Hornets' dazzling center fielder and leadoff hitter. Hundley clocked in a .679 average, going 19-28, punctuating his exceptional run with three home runs, including a grand slam that sealed the deal in the Sweet Sixteen game against the Diamond Club. He accumulated a whopping 10 RBIs and led the Hornets with 17 runs scored in Cooperstown.

Power hitters Braxton Campbell and Mason Lirette were no less impressive. Campbell, while batting .500, led the team with six mighty home runs and 14 RBIs. Lirette, Saline's rock-solid catcher, belted three home runs, hit .440, and made his presence felt throughout the week. Meanwhile, Jack Palacios kept the scoreboard ticking, going 13-22 for a .591 average with a home run. In total, seven Hornets - including Karson Perron, Evan Baldwin, and Sebastian Polidano - found the sweet spot and blasted home runs during the tournament.

“We said our stretch goal going into the tournament was to make it to the Sweet Sixteen as that was as far as any Saline team had ever made it,” says Coach Mierkowicz. “To make it to the Elite Eight out of 86 teams across North America, and do something that has never been done by a Saline team before, is just icing on the cake.”

Polidano, Saline's ace on the mound, was instrumental in advancing the Hornets to both the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. During the nail-biting 5-4 victory over a powerful 10th-seeded Dover squad, Polidano stood firm, pitching the final 2 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on just two hits. He also brought the heat on offense, firing a 3-run homer in the first to set the stage.

In the game to advance to the Elite Eight, Polidano pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits. Over the tournament, he threw 9 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, two walks, and five strikeouts for an ERA of 1.44 and WHIP of 1.034.

Defensively, Saline was anchored by a formidable infield consisting of Tyler Mierkowicz (1B), Michael Gilchrist (2B), Talon Powell (SS), and Madden Grambau (3B). This tight-knit quartet executed play after play, providing a crucial defensive edge for the Hornets. As a unit, the defense committed only one error per game on average, showcasing an exceptional performance at the 12U level.

So, there you have it - a magical, unforgettable week for the Saline Hornets and their fans at Cooperstown Dreams Park. It was a showcase of exceptional talent, power-packed performances, and an enviable spirit of sportsmanship. As they say in baseball, "Remember kid, there's heroes, and there's legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die". This could very well be the start of a legendary journey for the Saline Hornets.

“On top of that, we are in complete awe of the support our team received from near and far for our ‘Cinderella’ Cooperstown run,” says Coach Mierkowicz. “We had over a hundred people from all over the country following our games during the tournament and received countless messages of support. We are so proud to represent our community and our families and will remember this week for the rest of our lives.”

Check out their scores below and note the seeding. Way to go Hornets!

Scores

Pool Play Game 1, July 16th

Top Tier North Navy (Illinois) 3

Saline Hornets 2

Pool Play Game 2, July 17th

Saline Hornets 20

Base Knox Royals (Tennessee) 5

Pool Play Game 3, July 17th

Saline Hornets 6

Holmdel Hornets (New Jersey) 2

Pool Play Game 4, July 18th

CT Rebels (Connecticut) 17

Saline Hornets 4

Pool Play Game 5, July 18th

Saline Hornets 17

South City Fog (California) 4

Bracket Play Game 1, July 19th

(26 Seed) Saline Hornets 15

(65 Seed) Holmdel Hornets (New Jersey) 8

Bracket Play Round of 32, July 19th

(26 Seed) Saline Hornets 6

(7 Seed) Dover (New Hampshire) 5

Bracket Play Sweet Sixteen, July 20th

(26 Seed) Saline Hornets 13

(10 Seed) Diamond Club (Colorado) 8

Bracket Play Elite Eight, July 20th

(2 Seed) Mission Baseball (North Carolina) 18

(26 Seed) Saline Hornets 6