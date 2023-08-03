Saline Police respond to active shooter

Saline Police along with other emergency personnel responded on August 3, in what has been reported as an active shooter situation.

Here are the posts from the Saline Police Department Facebook page on Aug. 3:

"1:08 p.m. UPDATE: The Saline Police Department can confirm the events which took place this morning involved a single shooter. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the UAW Local 892 adjacent to Linden Square Assisted Living Center. Two individuals were injured in the shooting. At this time, one is in critical condition, and one is in stable condition. The suspect was apprehended after a vehicular pursuit."

Here is the department’s previous post:

"Saline Police responded to an active shooter situation at Linden Square Assisted Living Center. Additional details are forthcoming. City and school facilities went on a temporary lock down in response. At this time, it is believed there is no further threat to the community."

Linden Square is located at 650 Woodland Dr E.

The Sun Times News will update this story.