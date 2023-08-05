UPDATE: Saline Active Shooter Arraigned

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE FROM SALINE PD

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Barry Garza was arraigned on the following charges: Open Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm regarding the incident that occurred on August 3rd, 2023. Barry Garza received no bond.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all victims involved in this unnecessary tragedy. Amber Jo Thomas, you will be remembered and we will do everything in our power to get justice for you and your family.

On behalf of the Saline Police Department, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police, University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, Milan Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department, Huron Valley Ambulance, ATF and the FBI for their support and continued assistance in this investigation.