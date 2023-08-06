Shannon Kantner, Celebrates Miss Saline's 75th Anniversary with Fond Memories

By April Christian-Davis STN Reporter

As Miss Saline celebrates its 75th anniversary, former titleholder Shannon Kantner takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her experience as Miss Saline 2004.

Thirteen contestants competed in the 2004 Miss Saline pageant, held at the Saline fairgrounds. Shannon Kantner emerged victorious, dazzling the judges with her grace and intelligence. The competition involved showcasing a fancy evening gown and responding to impromptu questions, testing the contestants' poise and quick-thinking abilities.

During her reign as Miss Saline, Shannon actively participated in various community events across the city. She made appearances at Rentschler Farm, the railroad depot, and the American Legion, connecting with the local community and spreading the spirit of Miss Saline.

Shannon's love for the performing arts also led her to play a cameo role in a Saline Area Players musical, further endearing herself to the residents of Saline.

After her tenure as Miss Saline, Shannon continued her academic pursuits and excelled in her studies. She graduated with highest honors from the University of Michigan and went on to earn her master's degree at Northwestern University in 2011.

Her passion for journalism led Shannon to a successful career as a television reporter and anchor, where she demonstrated outstanding dedication to her craft. Her hard work and talent earned her numerous journalism awards, adding to her accomplishments.

In 2019, Shannon embraced a new role as a mother, embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood. However, her journey doesn't end there. This fall, Shannon will take on the role of Assistant Professor at Wayne State University, where she'll be teaching broadcast journalism, passing on her knowledge and expertise to the next generation of aspiring journalists.

As a former Miss Saline, Shannon has valuable advice for the 2023 Miss Saline candidates. Her words of wisdom are: “Be true to yourself, showing kindness, and exuding confidence throughout the competition.”

She encourages the contestants to relish the entire experience and take pride in exploring new opportunities. Most importantly, she emphasizes the importance of supporting and empowering one another and, above all, having fun throughout the journey.

As the Miss Saline pageant celebrates its 75th anniversary, Shannon Kantner's story serves as an inspiration to all those who participate, showcasing the boundless potential and opportunities that lie ahead for the bright young women of Saline.