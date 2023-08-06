Culinary landscape, Brings "little bites of joy” "Nothing Bundt Cakes" CEO Andrea Jones

By April Christian-Davis STN Writer

Andrea Jones, a passionate lover of bundt cakes and a firm believer in destiny, has brought her bakery dreams to life with the opening of "Nothing Bundt Cakes" in Ann Arbor. Having successfully established her first bakery in Sterling Heights back in 2019, she is now excited to spread joy and sweetness in the bustling city of Ann Arbor.

As a busy wife and mother of three, Jones aims to inspire her daughters with the belief that life's journey is not always a straight path but one filled with opportunities to create one's own unique experiences. "I want my girls to know that life is not always a linear journey, and you can make your own 'yellow brick road,'’ she expressed with enthusiasm.

Nothing Bundt Cakes traces its roots back to Las Vegas in 1997 when Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz founded the bakery. From its humble beginnings, the franchise has experienced significant growth, boasting over 480 bakeries across 40 states in the United States and Canada. The brand offers a variety of handcrafted Bundt Cakes in different flavors and sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets, and 8- and 10-inch cakes, along with decorations and gift options for all occasions.

The concept behind Nothing Bundt Cakes blends the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh and modern approach. The cakes, made with the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter, and cream cheese, come in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors. Customers can choose from four different sizes, ranging from full-sized Bundts perfect for sharing to small Bundtlets, ideal for gifting, and bite-sized Bundtinis® available by the dozen.

The decision to open a Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Ann Arbor was motivated by the city's vibrant and diverse community. With the presence of esteemed institutions like the University of Michigan and several neighboring colleges, a thriving healthcare population, a rich arts scene, and a flourishing food culture, Ann Arbor provides a textured and unique environment that resonates with Jones's vision.

The success of Nothing Bundt Cakes can be attributed to its dedicated team of bakery owners and employees who embody the joy-filled spirit of the brand. This commitment has earned the company various accolades, including recognition in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List, Franchise Business Review's, Franchise Hall of Fame, and consistent mentions in Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious" list for seven consecutive years.With the arrival of Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ann Arbor can look forward to a delectable addition to its culinary landscape, bringing "little bites of joy”

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Ann Arbor can be found at Washtenaw Commons, located at 3500 Washtenaw Ave, Suite D. The bakery is open Monday to Friday, operating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This new location marks the sixth addition to the chain in the Detroit area, joining other successful bakeries in Canton, Novi, Troy, Sterling Heights, and Rochester Hills.

Experience the delight of Nothing Bundt Cakes at https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com.