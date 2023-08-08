Monday Murder Club Presents an Evening of Intrigue and Suspense

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig. STN Writer

Unleash your inner detective for an unforgettable evening of literary exploration, and the thrill of solving mysteries.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling literary journey into the world of mysteries and dark secrets delving into the pages of the captivating novel "What Lies in the Woods" by the renowned author Kate Alice Marshall.

This free event takes place on August 21, 2023, from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at the Saline Area District Library.

Indulge your senses in an atmosphere of intellect and curiosity while enjoying a delightful spread of tea and treats. Dive deep into the mind-bending twists and turns of the plot dissecting the intricate web of clues, motives, and deceit that lie within the pages of this gripping crime novel.

This event is tailored for connoisseurs of crime fiction, seasoned detectives at heart, and anyone with a passion for unraveling enigmatic enigmas. Don't miss the opportunity to engage in scintillating discussions, exchange theories, and expand your perspectives with fellow avid readers.

Admission is free so seize the chance to be part of this riveting experience, but space is limited. To secure your spot among the ranks of the Monday Murder Club, please be sure to register at your earliest convenience.

For more information and to register, visit https://salinelibrary.org/