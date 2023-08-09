Saline Area Senior Center Secures Grant for New Vehicle

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

The Saline Area Senior Center (SASC) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a significant grant to enhance its transportation services. The current 2006 Ford E450 Econoline Bus, a staple for the center's day trips, has seen its reliability decline due to age. Consequently, day trips using the SASC bus were temporarily put on hold while the center explored alternative options.

SASC has been granted $15,000 for a new van through the CARES Recreation Millage grant program, which provides funding for recreation programs and facilities that enhance the life of residents within the Saline Area School District community.

Working in collaboration with Liberty Club, discussions are underway to identify a suitable vehicle for shared use. This partnership not only maximizes resource utilization but also ensures a more cost-effective approach.

While the waiting list for new vehicles extends beyond a year, SASC is actively searching the market for gently used options. In the interim, SASC is pleased to announce a lineup of charter bus trips in conjunction with the Pittsfield Senior Center.