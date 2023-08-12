Saline Road Construction Update: Major Milestones and Upcoming Work

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Road construction continues to progress in Saline, with recent developments on the south side of Michigan Avenue north on Maple Road focusing on sanitary and storm sewer installation. According to the latest update, the sanitary sewer work in the area was successfully completed last week.

As of now, Maple Road has been shut down for through traffic between Michigan Avenue and the Library. The only exceptions are local vehicles accessing residences or businesses. Presently, construction crews are actively working between Michigan Avenue and Clark Road, with the city urging the public to steer clear of the zone unless absolutely necessary for local traffic purposes.

In other traffic advisories, the intersection at Bemis/Old Creek will temporarily reopen for the weekend of 8/12 and 8/13. However, motorists are alerted that the junction will be closed off again starting 7 am on 8/14.

For the week beginning 8/14, the storm sewer installation will progress south of Michigan Ave on Old Creek. Upon its completion, road base preparations will commence on Old Creek in anticipation of concrete and asphalt paving. Additionally, construction of the water main from Michigan Ave moving north is slated to start post the storm installation. Notably, the Post Office will remain accessible via Leutheuser, with exit options available on Maple Road via one of the two Post Office driveways.

It's important for the public to note that while the storm sewer and water main works won't require deep excavations like the sanitary sewer operations, safety is paramount. pedestrians, vehicles, and especially children are urged to maintain a safe distance and avoid the construction zones entirely.