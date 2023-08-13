Saline’s Cade Tousa Signs to Play Baseball at Baylor

When picking a school to play college baseball, Saline All-State infielder Cade Tousa decided not to stay local, signing to play at Baylor University in Texas next season.

Coming off a stellar senior season where he batted .373, with 41 runs scored and 30 stolen bases, Tousa helped spark the Hornets to a SEC Red and D1 district title.

When asked about why he chose a school that is so far away from home, Tousa responded, “I chose Baylor because while visiting I really loved the campus and facilities and the staff really seemed to care about the players and wanting the best for them. They stood out to me as a program that I could develop under and an opportunity to be a part of something special here at Baylor.”

Tousa will be joining the business program at Baylor but is unsure what his major will be.

Baseball runs in the Tousa family as Cade’s dad Scott played at the University of Michigan and in the Detroit Tigers minor league system.

“I started playing baseball as early as I can remember starting with tee ball and working my way up to machine pitch and then travel baseball once I got to 2nd grade,” Tousa said. “Ever since I was little baseball has been my favorite sport, mainly because I looked up to my dad a lot who played professionally and taught me everything I know about the game. He coached me throughout my travel baseball days, and I really developed a passion for the game during that time.”

“My dad is my biggest influence when it comes to baseball. He coached all through growing up and has a lot of experience in the game, so he is a great person to look up to. My high school coaches Coach Zeiher and Coach Welton are also great influences on my playing and pushed me every day to get better,” Tousa said.

Tousa has a lot of memories of baseball in Saline as he heads to Baylor to play ball.

“One of my favorite earliest memories was our Saline travel ball team going to Cooperstown, New York, and playing when I was 12,” Tousa said.

“The memories from this past year are definitely the best though,” Tousa said. “Rushing the field and dog piling after winning the conference and celebrating with the district trophy after winning districts are two of the best memories I have ever had playing baseball. It was so great to see all the hard work we put in in the off-season pay off on the field. Just celebrating with the guys on the team and the coaches really brought me a lot of joy after seeing how much work everyone put into the program over the season.”

Before heading off to Texas, Tousa wanted to add one last thing. “I just want to thank everyone in the community for all the support of our teams and I have received throughout the years growing up in Saline and playing baseball, representing the community. It was a blast and definitely a huge part of my life that I’ll never forget.”