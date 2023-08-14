Making Sustainable Connections for Life

By April Christian-Davis STN Reporter

Business connections provide the basis for much of the success we experience in life. On Tuesday, August 15, 2023 American Business Association (ABWA) invites you to the University of Michgian Ross School of Business, to an evening of networking entitled " Making Sustainable Connections in Life." The event takes place 6:15 pm to 8:00 pm. Dinner and conversations begin at 6:35 pm.

Register at: abwa-maia.org/events

For more information call Sharon Walker at: Walkers@umich.edu