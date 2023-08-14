Saline MI
8-14-2023 10:52am

Making Sustainable Connections for Life

By April Christian-Davis  STN Reporter

Business connections provide the basis for much of the success we experience in life. On Tuesday, August 15, 2023  American Business Association (ABWA) invites  you to the University of Michgian Ross School of Business, to an evening of networking entitled " Making Sustainable Connections in Life." The event takes place 6:15 pm to 8:00 pm.  Dinner and conversations begin at 6:35 pm.

Register at: abwa-maia.org/events

For more information call Sharon Walker at:  Walkers@umich.edu   
