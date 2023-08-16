Thrills, Delights, and Community Spirit of the Saline Community Fair Returns in 2023

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

The 2023 Saline Community Fair will be held Aug. 30th

– Sep. 3rd at the Washtenaw Farm Council Fairgrounds and is sure to be a whirlwind of exhilarating rides, captivating performances, and mouthwatering culinary delights.

Aside from the heart-pounding amusement rides, the fair will showcase an impressive lineup of live performances to mesmerize audiences. The Saline Music Center Rock from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sep. 2nd, and The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage on Sep. 3rd at 5:00 PM. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will stroll thru the fair from 2:00 PM– 5:00 PM. Local dance troupes and The Comedy Farm Magic Review will take the stage, captivating spectators with their awe-inspiring skills and acts.

No fair is complete without a myriad of delectable treats, and this year's event certainly won’t disappoint. Food stalls will be brimming with a tempting assortment of gastronomic delights, ranging from classic fair favorites like cotton candy and caramel apples to more exotic culinary offerings from around the world. Attendees can indulge in mouthwatering delicacies, their taste buds tantalized by the irresistible aromas wafting through the air. The Taste of Agriculture will begin at 12:30 PM and last until 3:30 PM on Sep. 3rd.

The fair is not just about entertainment and cuisine—it also provides a platform for local artisans and vendors to showcase their talents and products. A bustling marketplace will offer a treasure trove of handcrafted goods, from intricate artworks and handmade jewelry to unique clothing items and home decor. Visitors are encouraged to peruse the stalls, searching for one-of-a-kind finds.

Educational exhibits and interactive displays are available throughout the fairgrounds to inform and entertain fairgoers. Children can enjoy petting zoos where they can get up close and personal with friendly farm animals while informative demonstrations shed light on agricultural practices, sustainable living, and environmental conservation.

Children’s Day is Aug. 31st and includes children’s activities, and The Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooter Clinic. The Junior Livestock Auction is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 PM, as is the KOI Drag Race at the Track.

Aug. 30th is Saline School Days and includes FREE admission to students wearing Saline School gear. Inclusion Day activities supported by NU2U Again will offer Ride Special/Special Need Friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on opening day.

And so as not to disappoint, Seniors Day/Ladies Day held Sep. 1st includes a Euchre Tournament, Pony Pull, Dog of the Year Contest, Talent Show, and Super Kicker Rodeo.

And in Great Ring Fair fashion, folks can watch the Antiques & Farm Stock Tractor/Truck Pull, USA Auto Cross Champion Derby, and the Cement Slab Tractor Pulls to see how man and equipment can conquer the odds.

Sep. 2nd is Heros’ Day/Family Day at the Fair. Heroes’ will be welcomed in Free with Credentials (Military, First Responders, and Health Care Workers).

Ag Olympics, the Saline Students Showcase, and the Fair Ambassadors Scholarship program presentation will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, and the People Choice Awards are scheduled for Aug. 30th at 7:00 PM.

The Beer Barn opens each day at 4:00 PM; the last call is at 8:00 PM each evening.

From thrilling rides and captivating performances to mouthwatering cuisine and unique shopping opportunities, this annual event celebrates the vibrant spirit and community spirit that defines The Saline Community Fair.

For a full list of activities and fair schedules, go to http://www.salinefair.org/fair-dates/

See you at the Fair!

Photos: Facebook