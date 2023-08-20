Saline Soccer Opens with Shutout of Stevenson

The Saline soccer team opened the 2023 season in impressive fashion with a 4-0 shutout of Livonia Stevenson Friday night.

Jackson Phillips opened the scoring for the Hornets in the first half by scoring off of a corner kick and it remained that way until halftime.

The Hornets used a smothering defense in the second half and the offense broke through with four goals.

After Jaedyn Sifuna drove toward the net and send a defender and Stevenson goaltender sprawling, the ball came free to Michael Bryant who sent it home for a 2-0 lead.

Cole Townsend would take a crossing pass in front of the net and after a quick move, he drilled it home for a 3-0 Hornets lead.

Zach Heisler would wrap up the scoring for Saline driving across the center of the field and driving a shot home for the 4-0 final.

Gunnar Bohlender and Jacob Piniataglou combined for the shutout in net for Saline.

Photos by Dawn McCann