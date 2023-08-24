SACC Welcomes New Operations Manager

From SACC

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Kolby Miller as Operations Manager, effective August 21, 2023. Kolby will be managing office operations in addition to building and implementing Chamber events.

Kolby comes to us with an MBA from Adrian College and 5+ years of customer service experience. He has a passion for small businesses and helping people solve problems. Kolby played collegiate volleyball for four years and now golfs to fuel his competitive spirit.

The Operations Manager is critical to the life and success of the Chamber and reports directly to the Executive Director. Kolby will be the main contact and a great resource for all Chamber operations. He will provide knowledgeable and friendly service to our members and guests and will work cooperatively with the Board of Directors, Ambassadors, Committee Chairpersons, and member businesses to carry out the Chamber’s Mission, Vision, and Values.