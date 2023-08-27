Saline Golfers Win Tecumseh Invite

Photo from Saline girls' golf Instagram

The Saline golf team had a big week starting by winning the nine-team Tecumseh Invitational Monday August 21.

The Hornets ran away with the event with a team score of 403 for a 26-stroke win over Adrian with 429.

Grace Celso fired a round of 87 to finish second overall.

Jordan Wickham shot 98 and finished fifth, while Sophia Elston was eighth with 102. Grace Warren was 19th with 116 and Lexi Speicher shot 119.

The Hornets sent a second team to the event and Saline 2 finished 7th with 481.

Katie Brodsky led the squad with a round of 113, followed by Shannon Tangney with 118. Devin Mulligan shot 124, Charlotte Ledy 126, and Reese Rupert 129.

Saline swept a SEC tri-meet at Brookside Golf Course.

The Hornets shot a score of 181 to beat out Ann Arbor Pioneer with 185 and Pinckney 194.

Celso shot a 39 to lead the way for Saline with Wickham shooting 41.

Elston finished with a 47, Speicher 53, Payton Aagesen 58, and Warren 62.

The Hornets sent two teams to the Dexter Invitational Friday and the top team finished fourth with a 396 at Hudson Mills Golf Course.

Celso shot a 91 and Wickham was right behind with a 92 to lead the Hornets.

Brodsky shot 104, Aagesen 109, and Elston 117.

Saline 2 finished 9th of 12 teams with a 469.

Tangney led the way with 113 and Warren was one back with 114. Shelby Dahms shot 120, Mulligan 122, and Speicher 126.