Saline Tennis Has Strong Showing at University Liggett

The Saline tennis team had a strong showing at the quad at University Liggett Tuesday, August 22.

The Hornets defeated Grand Blanc 8-0, Liggett 5-3, and tied Traverse City St. Francis 4-4.

Sebastian Kubitz won 6-0, 6-1 for the lone singles win at four against Liggett.

Caleb Helmer and Alex Liu won at one doubles, while Jack Kargil and Noah Gregory won at two doubles.

Andrew O’Neil and Tommy Allmand won a three-set tiebreaker 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 at three doubles and Jack Vredeveld and Pedro Brandao also pulled out a three-set tiebreaker at four doubles 6-4, 4-6, 10-2.

Paul Goldhart (3) and Kubitz were victorious in singles against St. Francis.

Kargil and Gregory won 6-3, 6-4 at two doubles and O’Neil and Max Hong 6-2, 6-2 at four doubles.

The Hornets fell to Novi 7-1 Thursday with Kubitz picking up a 1-6, 6-2, 10-4 three set tiebreaker victory for the lone win for Saline.

Saline had a rough day at the Ann Arbor Pioneer quad Saturday finishing fourth.

Helmer and Liu had a strong showing and finished second at one doubles to lead the Hornets.

Kubitz also picked up a win at four single, while Kargil/Gregory, O’Neill/Allman, and Drew Miller and Hong, Vredeveld/Brandao all won doubles matches.