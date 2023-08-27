Saline Soccer Picks Up a Pair of Wins

The Saline soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a pair of shutouts last week.

The Hornets opened the week with a 1-0 win over Midland Dow Monday night.

Jaedyn Sifuna rifled in a shot early in the first half with an assist to Jackson Phillips and the Hornets would make the lead stick.

Dow picked up the pressure in the second half, but the Hornets defense and goaltenders Gunnar Bohlender & Jacob Piniataglou were stellar in net to hold the shutout for Saline.

Saline then cruised to a 6-0 win over Grosse Ile Thursday.

Bryce Nadig netted a pair of goals for the Hornets to lead the offensive attack.

Sifuna added another goal and assist, while Zach Heisler, Anthony Gentile, and Micah Gray also scored for Saline. Connor Mitzel, Colin Learman, Geoff Dinu-Daniel, and Michael Bryant picked up assists.

Bohlender and Piniataglou combined for another shutout in net for the Hornets.