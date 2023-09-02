Saline Tennis Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Wins

The Saline tennis team picked up a pair of SEC Red wins this week to improve 2-1 in the conference.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Bedford 7-1.

The three doubles team of Tommy Almand and Andrew O’Neil and four doubles team of Drew Miller and Max Hong both swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory teamed for a 6-1, 6-0 win at three doubles, while Caleb Helmer and Alex Liu won 6-0, 6-4 at one doubles.

Sebastian Kubitz won 6-0, 6-1 at four singles, while Lucas Bae was victorious with a 6-1, 6-1 win at two singles. Paul Goldhardt won 6-4, 6-4 at three singles.

Pedro Brandao/Jack Vredeveld and Brady Weiss/Ryan Pletz picked up 8-0 exhibition doubles wins for Saline.

Saline then swept Lincoln 8-0 Thursday.

Mikaal Hamid picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win at one singles, while Bae swept his two singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Goldhardt won 6-2, 6-1 at three singles and Kubitz won 6-0, 6-1 at four.

Helmer and Liu won 6-4, 6-3 at one singles, while Kargel and Gregory pulled out a three set tiebreak win 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

Allmand and O’Neill won 6-0, 6-0 at three doubles, while Miller and Hong won 6-0, 6-0 at four doubles.