Saline Field Hockey Battles to Pair of Draws

The Saline field hockey saw its record move to 0-1-2 overall after a pair of draws last week.

The Hornets opened the week with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Saline took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of play when the Bulldogs were called for a penalty and a corner was set up. Carley Pufpaf sent the corner pass into Clare Arvai, who rifled a shot into the boards to give Saline the early lead.

Chelsea would battle back to tie it in the second and the score would remain 1-1 the rest of the way.

Megan Clauser stopped three shots in net in the defensive battle with the Bulldogs.

Saline would fall behind Ann Arbor Pioneer 2-0 Wednesday night, but the Hornets would battle back.

Late in the first half, Saline was awarded a corner and the Pufpaf/Arvai connection struck again. Pufpaf made the corner pass into Arvai and she rifled it home to cut the Pioneer lead to 2-1 at halftime.

Saline tied it up in the third with another corner. Pufpaf once again, passed into Arvai, who rifled a shot onto net where a save was made, but Pufpaf was there to knock the rebound home to tie the game at 2-2, which is how it would end.

Clauser was stellar in net for the Hornets with eight saves.