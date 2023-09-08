Metric Marketing: A Saline Story Born at the 2023 Midwest Growth Capital Symposium

In the ever-evolving world of investing, it's not always the brightest minds with the best ideas that secure funding. Conversely, some individuals with groundbreaking concepts find themselves struggling to attract financial support. So, what does the future hold for investors and entrepreneurs alike? To shed light on this, we turn our attention to the 2023 Midwest Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS), where experts gathered to discuss the future of venture capital, artificial intelligence and strategies thriving in today's investment landscape.

Since 1980, Dr. David Brophy recognized the need for an event where entrepreneurs could showcase their ideas and connect with early-stage investors. Thus, the Michigan Growth Capital Symposium was born, growing into the Midwest's premier gathering for high-growth companies in new and emerging technologies. Dr. Brophy's legacy of bridging the gap between investors and entrepreneurs continued with this year's 43rd edition, hosted at The Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

On May 23rd and 24th, the speakers delved into industry trends, unveiled new research discoveries, and explored the most compelling investment opportunities across various sectors, including technology, life sciences, ag tech, clean tech, and mobility. The presenting companies were from Michigan, the broader Midwest, and even around the world.

Dr. Brophy emphasized the importance of nurturing relationships with investors and entrepreneurs, highlighting how these connections can foster opportunities and success.

Keynote speaker Dug Song, Co-Founder and President of the Song Foundation, a Michigan-based organization that invests in innovative individuals and organizations promoting justice and equity, shared his insights.

Dug Song, also known for co-founding Duo Security, which was acquired by Cisco for a staggering $2.35 billion, emphasized the importance of diversifying concepts and ideas.

He stated, "Investors must continue to bring as many different ideas to the table, making it possible to determine if an idea created has an addressable market value."

Dug Song and Dr. David Brophy

Another keynote speaker, Louis Cannon, and Dr. Alan Davis, Founder and Managing Director of Bi Star Capital provided a road map to investing in the medical field. BioStar Capital invests in and nurtures promising healthcare solutions. Their clinicians, medical thought leaders and professionals provide unique insight to every opportunity.

Cannon advised, “Entrepreneurs to deepen their knowledge in finding the right partners to operate their business successfully. Understand what investors are looking for before you present your idea to them."

In an inspiring example of how the MGCS can impact business growth, Hannah McNaughton, owner of Metric Marketing in Saline, shared her success story. Her years of attending the MGCS and cultivating strong relationships helped her business expand. McNaughton's venture grew to such an extent that she purchased a building at 98 N. Ann Arbor Street, in Saline to accommodate her thriving business.

Through research and data analysis, Metric Marketing guides business owners through the process of developing, building and executing marketing plans upon sound, strategic foundations.

When asked why move to Saline for business growth, she expressed excitement about the city's reputation for supporting new businesses, citing a warm and welcoming experience.

Hannah explained, "I am excited to open my new business venture in Saline. It feels like home, and I am delighted to share my Marketing expertise to the businesses in Saline.”

Metric Marketing is set to open its doors in late September 2023, to learn more, you can reach out to them at 734-277-2966.

The 2023 Midwest Growth Capital Symposium served as a light of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors, offering valuable insights and fostering connections that can potentially shape the future of innovation and investment in the region.