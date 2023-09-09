Saline Moves to 3-0 After Rout of Pioneer

The Saline football team improved to 3-0 on the season after a 56-0 rout of Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The Hornets dominated from the opening kick behind the legs of sophomore running back James Rush.

Rush scored three times on TD runs of one, 48, and 30 to give Saline a quick 21-0 lead after one quarter, He also intercepted a pass which set up one of his TD runs.

Quarterback CJ Carr took over in the second with scoring passes of 14 and five yards to Dylan Mesman and a six-yard TD pass to Caid Fox. Carr also ran one in from 29 yards as Saline took a commanding 49-0 lead into the half.

Saline would warp up its scoring in the third when Tommy Carr ran one in from a yard out to make the final 56-0.

Rush finished with 105 yards and three scores on just seven carries for the night.

CJ Carr was 13-15 passing for 155 yards and three scores and rushed for 47 yards and a score.

Fox caught five passes for 51 yards and a score, while Mesman caught four for 31 and two scores. Jaiden Leonard caught one pass for 42 yards, Cole Kreuzer two for 24, Jarell Marshall one for 17, Rush one for 14, Josh Folk one for six, and Miller Grambau one for six.

Tommy Carr was 5 for 5 passing for 36 yards.

The Hornets will travel to rival Bedford Friday night.