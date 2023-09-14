Saline Golfers Split Pair in SEC Match at Dexter

The Saline girls' golf team remained near the top of the SEC Red standings after a splti of a league tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course in Jackson Wednesday.

The Hornets shots a round of 200 in the match that was won by Dexter with 188. Tecumseh was third with 217.

Grace Celso fired a round of 41 to lead the Hornets to the split.

Sophia Elston finished with a round of 51, while Jordan Wickham shot 53. Charlotte Ledy shot a round of 55, while Ashley Malinczak and Shelby Dahms each shot 56.

The Hornets finished fourth out of nine teams at the Coach Miller Invite in Brighton Monday.

Saline finished with a team score of 373 in the event won by the host Bulldogs with 310.

Celso led Saline with an 18-hole score of 78 to finish fourth overall.

Wickham shot a round of 94, while Elston finished with 100. Payton Aagesen closed with 101 and Grace Warren 119.

Photos by Dawn McCann

