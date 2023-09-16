Saline Cruises by Rival Bedford

The Saline-Bedford rivalry game was a one-sided affair Friday night as the Hornets improved to 4-0 on the season after a 48-0 rout of the Mules.

The Hornets moved to 3-0 in the SEC Red and have outscored its last two opponents 104-0.

James Rush and Zain Issa scored short TD runs early to give the Hornets a 13-0 lead and they never looked back.

Rush then caught a 23-yard scoring pass from CJ Carr for a 20-0 lead after one quarter.

Saline blew the game open in the second with a pair of TD runs by Carr that were sandwiched around a Jarell Marshall fumble return for a touchdown for a 41-0 halftime lead.

Marshall wasn’t done as he caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Carr in the third to finish the scoring.

Carr finished 17-28 for 275 yards and two TD passes and rushed for 23 yards and two scores.

Saline rushed for just 80 yards and was led by Rush with 26 yards and a score.

Caid Fox caught three passes for 78 yards and Marshal three for 61 and a score. Dylan Mesman caught five for 58 yards, Lincoln Keys one for 31, and Rush one for 23 and a score.

Saline stays atop the SEC Red and takes on 3-1 Monroe Friday night.