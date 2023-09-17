Saline Field Hockey Knocks Off Unbeaten FGR

The Saline field hockey team continued its strong play of late by handing previously undefeated Father Gabriel Richard its first loss of the season with a 2-0 victory September 13.

The win lifted the Hornets record to 2-1-2 overall on the season.

The Saline defense was in lockdown mode throughout the game as they limited the Irish to just one shot on net in the match.

Clare Arvai found the net to give the Hornets the lead at 3:28 of the first quarter.

The Saline defense dominated as the score stayed 1-0 until the fourth when Casey Griffing gave the Hornets some insurance with a goal for a 2-0 lead and the win.

The Hornets outshot the Irish 6-1 in the match.

Saline has a pair of road matches at Pinckney and Huron this week before they return to Hornets Stadium for four straight contests.