Saline Tennis Takes Down Monroe

The Saline tennis team improved to 2-3 in the SEC Red after splitting a pair of conference matches last week.

The Hornets defeated Monroe 7-1 on Senior Night Thursday, September 14.

Singles wins went to Lucas Bae 6-2, 6-2 at two singles, Paul Goldhardt 6-0, 6-2 at three, and Sebastian Kubitz 6-0, 6-0 at four.

Caleb Helmer and Alex Liu blanked their one doubles opponent 6-0, 6-0, while Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory also swept their opponents at two doubles 6-0, 6-0.

Andrew O’Neil and Tommy Allmond teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at three doubles and Pedro Brandao and Drew Miller won their four doubles match by default.

The Hornets opened the week by falling to Ann Arbor Skyline 7-1. Match results were not available.

Photos by Dawn McCann