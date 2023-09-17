Saline Soccer Remains Unbeaten

A pair of SEC Red wins kept the Saline soccer team unbeaten on the season and kept the Hornets in a battle for the top of the conference with rival Ann Arbor Pioneer.

The wins improved Saline to 2-0-2 in the SEC Red with Pioneer on top at 3-0-2. The conference changed the format this season with each team playing each other once and then having an end of the season round robin with the top four teams playing each other and the bottom four playing in another bracket.

Saline got its offense going with a 6-0 rout of Bedford to start the week.

Jaedyn Sifuna and Bryce Nadig netted two goals each to lead the Hornets.

Micah Gray and Will Loveland also found the net for Saline, while Gray, Nadig, Connor Mitzel, Brady Sattler, and Colin Learman picked up assists.

Jacob Piniatoglou earned the shutout in net for the Hornets.

Saline then earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Sifuna, Piniatoglou, and Michael Bryant scored goals for the Hornets, while Mitzel and Zach Heisler had assists.

Saline improved to 5-0-3 overall on the season.