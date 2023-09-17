Empowering Lives: 1800-Water Damage An Inspiring Journey from Foster Care to Success

Natural disasters and unexpected events can wreak havoc on homes and businesses, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Washtenaw County residents know the importance of being prepared for such emergencies, and one company that has consistently come to their aid is 1800-Water Damage, a Belfor Company. Offering a wide range of restoration services, from water and fire damage restoration to mold and sewage cleanup, they have been a light of hope in times of crisis.

Behind this successful venture is Kevin Krull, the owner of the Water Damage franchise, whose life journey serves as an inspiration to all. Kevin's path to success was far from easy, marked by early hardships and challenges that he eventually overcame with determination and community support.

Kevin's story began in foster care, a situation that could have defined the rest of his life. However, he refused to let his circumstances dictate his future. By the time he was in the 10th grade at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, he had already purchased a car and felt a newfound sense of freedom. School, at that time, did not seem as important to him.

However, life had different plans for Kevin. After getting kicked out of school, he had the opportunity to reflect on what truly mattered. He enrolled in an alternative school in Ann Arbor, a decision that would change the course of his life. There, he discovered the power of personalized attention, forming connections with teachers, staff, and peers who empowered him to succeed academically.

Kevin's transformation was remarkable. "It was the first time I ever received an 'A,' and before I knew it, I had enough credits to graduate with five additional credits at graduation," he proudly recalls.

Kevin Krull, not only became the first in his family to finish high school but also went on to operate a successful small business. He was determined not to repeat the challenges that had plagued his family in the past. Today, Kevin has a happy family of his own, with his high school sweetheart, Katie, and four children ages 6.4.2.and 7 months.

Reflecting on his journey, Kevin emphasizes the importance of self-belief and a supportive community.

Kevin credits the Clemente program, which played a pivotal role in helping him find a positive pathway to success. Kevin expresses his gratitude to Principal Joseph Dulin and Principal Benjamin Edmondson, whose guidance and support were instrumental in his journey.

The Clemente program, born 40 years ago, was designed to assist students who struggled in a traditional school setting. At a time when racial tensions ran high in the community and schools, the district recognized the need for alternative education. Joseph Dulin, who led the program under Superintendent Harry Howard's vision for 35 years, played a crucial role in shaping its success.

Kevin says” Be interested, not interesting:the cure to pride and the epitome of relationship building. Business is like boxing: you gotta weave and bob ,or else you’ll get knocked out.”

Kevin's story is a testament to the transformative power of education and community support. His journey from foster care to entrepreneurship is a beacon of hope, proving that with determination and the right opportunities, anyone can overcome adversity and achieve their dreams. For more information on water damage visit 1800waterdamage.com