Carrigan Family Returns to Michigan and Keeps Saline's Carrigan Cafe Thriving

By Taylor Bennett, STN Writer

The heart and soul of Saline's Carrigan Cafe are once again gracing the streets of Michigan, as Karen and Jason Carrigan, along with Maggie, have recently moved back to their beloved state. Despite their time away, the cafe's door remains open, with the inviting aroma of fresh coffee wafting out to welcome locals and visitors alike.

Should you be passing by, or intentionally seeking out your daily caffeine fix, don’t be surprised to find Karen deep in conversation with patrons, sharing stories, or maybe even a hearty laugh. She's often seen either behind the counter serving customers or comfortably seated at a table, deeply engrossed in warm conversations. And she's always eager to welcome more to the mix. So if you spot her, feel free to join in!

While the cafe might be Karen’s mainstay, her passion for the community is evident in her volunteer work. She has resumed her position on the Saline Main Street board and is actively involved in organizing the much-loved Trunk or Treat event.

On the other hand, Jason has embarked on a new journey with BASF, taking on the role of Training and Operations Capability Lead. His dedication to both his professional life and his family's business is commendable.

Celebrations are in the offing, as Carrigan Cafe is set to mark its 9th anniversary on September 26, 2023. Residents and cafe enthusiasts can keep their eyes peeled for upcoming events and happenings to commemorate this milestone.

Photo courtesy of the Carrigans.