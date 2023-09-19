Lodi Twp Police Report, August 2023

In August 2023, Deputies responded to 233 calls for police service, up from 186 the previous year for a 25% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Aug) are 1,808, up from 1,403 for the same period last year for a 29% increase.

Officers conducted 121 traffic stops, up from 94 last year. Thirty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Nine crashes

Three citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On August 22, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5100 Block of W. Ellsworth Road for a report of fraud. The victim reported that an unknown suspect was somehow able to withdraw $1,500 from their checking account. At this time, the bank is investigating how the suspect accessed the account. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The entire August police call log can be found at the link below.