Tractor Supply in Saline Unveils Revamped Store with Expansive Garden Center

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Tractor Supply, the nation's largest rural lifestyle retailer, has completed the renovation of its Saline location. The store now includes an expansive garden center loaded with plants and lawn and garden essentials. Store staff comment that the new addition allows for a convenient check out area, improved customer flow, and the stores ability to stock additional inventory.

The new layout provides convenient and accessible shopping. A new Customer Service Hub equipped with upgraded digital tools has been introduced to assist customers in finding the products they need quickly. In addition to these enhancements, customers can explore an expanded selection of items, including apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, and animal feed.

Rachel Aughton, the manager of the Saline Tractor Supply store, expressed her enthusiasm for the upgrades, stating, "At Tractor Supply, we continually strive to enhance the customer experience, from our product offerings to in-store features. These exciting changes have completely transformed our store, making it an even better destination for customers looking for Life Out Here. We can't wait for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center, which now offers more products than ever before. Whether you're a first-time gardener or a seasoned pro, our Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs covered. We believe customers will be as thrilled with these upgrades as we are, and we look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces from the Saline community."

The company employs 50,000 people nationwide. As of September 24, 2022, the company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, with plans to rebrand them as Tractor Supply locations by the end of 2023.

The Saline expansion is aimed at increasing the store’s provisions for the diverse needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, garden enthusiasts, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradespeople, and more.

Saline Tractor Supply is open during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For further information about Tractor Supply Company, please visit TractorSupply.com.

Photos by Carleen Nelson Nesvig