Saline Golfers Split Pair of SEC Matches

The Saline girls’ golf team split a pair of SEC matches Thursday, falling to SEC leading Ann Arbor Skyline 200-220 and defeating Tecumseh 220-257 at The Polo Fields in Ann Arbor.

Grace Celso led the Hornets with a round of 51.

Sophia Elston shot 54 and Jordan Wickham was one shot back with 55. Shelby Dahms finished with 60, while Lexi Speicher and Grace Warren each shot 61.

The Hornets took a pair of SEC matches at Brookside Golf Course Wednesday, shooting 178 to take down AA Huron with 197 and Jackson 243.

Celso again led Saline with a round of 41 and Wickham was right behind with 42.

Elston fired 46 and Warren 49. Dahms finished with 52 and Katie Brodsky 56.

Saline took part in The Derby tournament at The Polo Fields Monday and finished sixth out of seven teams.

Celso finished with an 18-hole score of 88 to lead the Hornets.

Charlotte Ledy finished with 118, Speicher 128, and Ashley Malinczak 129.