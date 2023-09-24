Saline Tennis Has a Big Week

The Saline tennis team earned a second-place finish at a home quad Saturday to complete a big week for the Hornets.

Saline went 2-1 at the home quad, defeating Woodhaven 8-0, Salem 6-2, and falling to Detroit Catholic Central 6-2.

The one-doubles team of Caleb Helmer and Alex Liu led the Hornets by going 3-0 on the day. This included a huge three-set win over the DCC team in an amazing tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. It was the first win at one doubles over DCC in quite some time for a Saline team.

Jack Kargel and Noah Gregory went 2-1 at two doubles, while Andrew O’Neill and Tommy Allmand went 2-1 at three doubles, and Drew Miller/Pedro Brandao 2-1 at four doubles.

Sebastian Kubitz went 2-1 at four singles, including a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Lucas Bae went 2-1 at two singles with all three of his matches going into three-set tiebreakers.

Paul Goldhardt went 2-1 at three singles and Mikaal Hamid went 1-2 at one singles.

The Hornets came up with a huge win Thursday when they defeated D-3 fourth-ranked Chelsea 6-2 in a SEC crossover match.

Hamid pulled out a tough 7-6 (5) 7-5 win at one singles, while Goldhardt and Kubitz were victorious at three and four singles.

Kargel and Gregory pulled out a three-set tiebreaker at two doubles 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 and Brandao/Miller also won a three-set tiebreaker at four doubles 6-0, 5-7, 10-7.

O’Neill and Allmand teamed for a 6-1, 6-2 win at three doubles.