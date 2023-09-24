Saline Girls’ XC Fifth at Jackson Invite

The Saline cross country teams competed in the tough Jackson Invitational Saturday and the girls had a strong showing with a 5th-place finish and the boys were 13th.

The girl's race featured five of the top six teams in this week's state rankings and all five finished in the top five.

The Hornets finished fifth with 167 points. Romeo dominated the race with 57 points, followed by Pioneer, Brighton, and Northville.

Laney Alig medaled for the Hornets with a 14th-place finish in 18:42 to lead Saline.

Lillian Schlack was 28th in 19:13.5 and Corynn Gady 31st in 19:21.3.

Sophie Roth placed 40th in 19:30.8 and Mackenzie Sellenraad was 54th in 19:50.7. Nancy Gage was 55th in 19:51.5, Abby Roth 63rd in 20:02.7, Grace Oberski 68th in 20:07.9, Grace Roth 69th in 20:13, and Bailey Burt 151st

in 21:42.4.

The boys finished with 309 points in the meet won by Pioneer.

Truman Johnson earned a medal with a 13th-place finish in 15:55.7.

Jacob Szalay placed 59th in 16:45.6 and Saman Meshinchi was 60th in 16:45.7. Brennan LaRusso finished 87th

in 17:04.6, Jack Klein 96th in 17:10.3, Jacob Cole 162nd

in 17:59.4, and Liam Newton 163rd in 17:59.6.

Photos by Mike Williamson