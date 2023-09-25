Saline River Dam's Fate Hangs in the Balance

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig STN Writer

The future of the iconic Saline River Dam, steeped in the city's history, remains uncertain as city leaders have given the green light to a $240,000 study to explore the possibility of repairs or its removal. The subject was brought up at Mayor Marl’s recent coffee hour on Sept. 15.

Saline Public Works Director Larry Sirls explained, "There are currently no plans for the actual removal of the dam with this study. The study's purpose is to assess whether dam removal is feasible or if substantial investments are necessary. It's not a dam removal project; it's to explore the possibility. Additionally, if they do more ongoing work, it's because the dam would need repairs and inspections regardless. The dam isn't going anywhere, so it's a benefit for the city. We had to put together a comprehensive submission for the grant, and Spicer played a crucial role."

Sirls’ explanation was in response to a resident’s concern over a conflict of interest for the Spicer Group, who helped procure the grant funding the study.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole stressed that this study's primary goal is to amass crucial data necessary for making an informed decision regarding the dam's fate. The city has already evaluated the costs associated with preserving and refurbishing the dam to meet forthcoming state regulations, which are expected to become more stringent. Nevertheless, the ongoing study, spearheaded by Spicer Group, aims to scrutinize the feasibility of dam removal, outline a conceptual plan for the process, and provide a glimpse of what the Mill Pond area upstream would look like without the dam.

The Saline River Dam, according to data from the Michigan dam safety database, currently stands in "fair" condition. Given its age, experts anticipate that sections of the dam may begin to deteriorate within the next 25 years. With stricter spillway capacity requirements on the horizon before the dam's 2026 inspection, the city faces a crucial decision between investing in repairing and rebuilding the structure or opting for complete removal.

City Engineer Tesha Humphriss stated that the next five years would demand a substantial investment in the dam, potentially running into millions of dollars. The ongoing removal study introduces an alternative option, offering the city flexibility in its decision-making process.

The Spicer Group-led study encompasses surveys, hydraulic monitoring, and estimation of the volume of sediment that would need to be cleared upstream from the dam. This sediment removal aspect could form a significant portion of the overall cost estimate for the eventual removal.

Support for the study has been secured from a state program established to mitigate the risk of dam failures, following the catastrophic collapse of two dams in the Midland area during heavy rainfall in 2020. Saline was granted $192,000 in May by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program for the ongoing dam removal study. State officials have expressed enthusiasm for the potential removal of the dam as a preventive measure, making Saline one of the 16 projects across Michigan to receive funding.

Photo: Saline River Dam. Wikipedia.