Ground is Broken for the State-of-the-Art Hornet Operations Center

From A.R. Brouwer

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Saline Area Schools, in partnership with A.R. Brouwer Company, embarked on an exciting journey as they broke ground for the new Hornet Operations Center, future home of Saline Area Schools’ Transportation, Building and Grounds Departments. The ceremony, held at 1255 Tefft Court in Saline, marked the beginning of construction for this cutting-edge facility.

The Hornet Operations Center, spanning 26,000 square feet, will be built on a seven-acre parcel near the existing school campus. This Design/Build project is a testament to innovation, sustainability, and functionality, all aimed at serving the evolving needs of the school district. It is one of the 2022 Saline Area Schools bond proposal projects, which earmarked $180,000,000 for vital building site improvements to address the needs of various facilities in the Saline School District.

Artist rendering of the new Hornet Operations Center.

Stephen D. Laatsch, Ph.D., Superintendent of Saline Area Schools, said, “We would like to thank the voters and our community who supported this important bond initiative that will provide a better future for our students.”

Rex Clary, Executive Director of Operations at Saline Area Schools, added, “The relocation of three departments to the new Operations Center will allow the existing spaces to be renovated for student use. New renovations at the site of the current Operations Department will feature a STEAM Center for our Middle School students, Middle School athletic facility upgrades, traffic flow improvements around the central campus, a new Cosmetology Training Center for the South and West Washtenaw Consortium, and enhancements to the Saline Senior Center.”

Saline Area Schools and the South and West Washtenaw Consortium are excited to include students in the construction journey.

Clary said, “Building Trades students have already been exposed to the design process and will start to visit the site monthly to work and learn with experts in the construction fields. Exposing students to a real-world commercial construction site will be a great learning opportunity.”

The Hornet Operations Center is a pivotal addition to the district's infrastructure. The selection of partners for this project underscores a commitment to excellence and innovation. Saline Area Schools chose A.R. Brouwer as the Design/Build Contractor for the Hornet Operations Center.

A.R. Brouwer assembled a dynamic Design/Build team, including architects, Hobbs+Black, and engineering firm IMEG. The Hornet Operations Center will cater to the transportation, grounds, and building maintenance departments, featuring administrative offices and a place for bus drivers to land between routes. The project scope also includes a bus wash, a covered 40-bus parking lot, and outdoor grounds equipment storage.

Ken Westfall, Senior Vice President at A.R. Brouwer, stated, “We are truly grateful for the privilege of collaborating with Saline Area Schools to guide this project from its inception to its successful completion in the Design/Build process. Our team is committed to bringing the Hornet Operations Center to fruition. Our goal is to construct a quality building that will endure the test of time, benefitting current and future generations.”

Stay tuned for further updates as we embark on this transformative project that will benefit the entire Saline community.

For more information about the Hornet Operations Center project, go to: https://www.arbrouwer.com/project/saline-area-schools-operations-center/

For more updates related to 2022 bond projects, please refer to the Saline Area Schools website

at https://www.salineschools.org/departments/central-office/community-relations/bond-updates/

Images courtesy of A.R. Brouwer