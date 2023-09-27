Saline Announces New Approach to Fall Leaf Collection

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer/Reporter

Saline is getting strategic in its leaf collection.

Mayor Brian Marl announced at his September 14 infrastructure coffee hour a plan to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of this year's fall leaf collection. The city is adopting a novel, circuit-based phased approach. Instead of the traditional north or south categorization, the city will dynamically track the changing patterns of leaf fall, taking into account the unpredictability caused by shifting weather conditions and tree species behavior.

"We're making a change this year to better serve our residents," explained Marl. “We've observed that leaves tend to fall in an unpredictable manner due to weather fluctuations and various tree species. So, we're implementing a start-to-finish route that will be continually updated on a city-wide map."

According to the Mayor, this innovative approach aims to provide residents with more accurate information about when leaf collection will occur in their neighborhoods. It seeks to eliminate scenarios where certain areas are left unattended for extended periods, leading residents to believe their leaves have been forgotten.

“Leaf collection is anticipated to commence within the next month,” said Marl. “The duration of the collection is optimistically estimated to be completed within 28 days. However, we acknowledges that this timeline will depend on when the majority of leaves begin to fall.”

The city plans to initially deploy leaf collection crews strategically to address early leaf fall, prioritizing storm sewer maintenance. As the season progresses and more leaves accumulate, a full-scale collection effort will be launched, aiming for a two-pass collection strategy across the city, with the possibility of a third pass if necessary.

Photo by Doug Marrin