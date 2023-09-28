Photo Gallery: Saline Marching Band at Chelsea Marching Band Exhibition

A little rain didn't stop an amazing night of marching band performances at the Chelsea Marching Band Exhibition. Fourteen marching bands from area school endured the rain to the joy of the audience. The Eastern Michigan University Marching Band closed the show in a heavy rain as the crowd cheered on. The Saline Band performed a set of songs by the King, Elvis Presley.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMfObmomm6Y -->

Photos by Mike Williamson



