Saline's $81 Million Wastewater Project Raises Concerns Over Rate Hikes

By: Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

At the recent infrastructure coffee hour host by Mayor Marl, concerns were raised about the rising costs of the Saline wastewater treatment plant project and its potential impact on water and sewer rates for the residents.

The proposed wastewater treatment plant project, estimated at $81 million, has been a topic of discussion among Saline's residents due to its potential financial ramifications. Concerns were particularly focused on whether the project would lead to further rate hikes for water and sewer services. Rates were raised earlier this year.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole addressed these concerns, shedding light on the cost breakdown and how it might affect residents in the future. O'Toole explained, "The bulk of the increase has already been experienced because we anticipated this larger project. We say $81 million, but in reality, about three to four million of that was already sunk cost that we spent on studies on preliminary design. Five million of it, we now know, is being offset by the State of Michigan, thanks to the help of our local state representatives. Sixty-five million of it we have a loan for that has some principal forgiveness assigned to it."

O'Toole assured residents that the city was diligently working to ensure that future increases in water and sewer rates would be more modest, stating, "But the goal has always been that that first (rate increase) was really going to be the biggest for us. And we're doing everything in our power to make sure that future increases are much more nominal."

Mayor Marl also weighed in on the issue, emphasizing the support received from state and federal representatives as reflected in the state’s budget. “In that approved budget, there is a specific line item that says, 'City of Saline wastewater treatment plant,' and we're getting a $5 million allocation in this upcoming fiscal year," he explained, adding that efforts were underway to secure federal funding, with hopes of receiving between one million and two million.

Marl stressed the importance of community engagement in advocating for additional grants and funding, saying, "I'm just putting you on notice that again in early 2024, probably January, February, March, we'll be making these formal requests again, and I'm asking each of you individually, along with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues, and any property owners in the city to reach out to those officials to ensure that we get the dollars that we need."

Photo by Doug Marrin