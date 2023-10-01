Missing Woman Found Dead in Saline; Suspect in Critical Condition

Saline Police are investigating the domestic related death of a 49-year-old woman who was found deceased in the basement of a Saline home Friday, September 29th. The Saline Police Department released a statement, saying,

“At approximately 2:45 pm on 9-29-2023 Saline Police Officers responded to a residence in the City of Saline for a welfare check. Initially it was being investigated as a missing endangered person however as more details were revealed the officers responded back to the residence in the City of Saline and located the female victim, 49 years of age deceased in the basement.

The suspect, a 55-year-old from Indiana, left the residence in the victim’s vehicle. Saline, with cooperation from law enforcement in Indiana and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, located the suspect in Indiana. The suspect was transported to a local hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect is currently in critical condition.

This incident is domestic related and is currently an ongoing investigation, therefore no additional details can be released. On behalf of the Saline Police Department our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”