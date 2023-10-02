Saline MI
10-02-2023 10:44am

Photo Gallery: 2023 Saline Homecoming Court

Saline High School named Drew Miller and Erin Huetteman its 2023 Homecoming Royalty.

The Senior Homecoming Court

Blake Woodrel


Grace Warren

Samantha Phelps

Reed Muir

Connor Mitzel

Norah Miller

Junior Homecoming Royalty

Jaiden Leonard

Kate McGovern

Sophomore Homecoming Royalty

Kale Perron

Clare Arvai

Freshman Homecoming Royalty

Leo Sotiropoulos

Meredith Miller


Photos by Dawn McCann
