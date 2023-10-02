10-02-2023 10:44am
Photo Gallery: 2023 Saline Homecoming Court
Saline High School named Drew Miller and Erin Huetteman its 2023 Homecoming Royalty.
The Senior Homecoming Court
Blake Woodrel
Grace Warren
Samantha Phelps
Reed Muir
Connor Mitzel
Norah Miller
Junior Homecoming Royalty
Jaiden Leonard
Kate McGovern
Sophomore Homecoming Royalty
Kale Perron
Clare Arvai
Freshman Homecoming Royalty
Leo Sotiropoulos
Meredith Miller
Photos by Dawn McCann
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive