Saline Seniors Road Trip to Detroit's Fisher Theatre for "Funny Girl"

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

On Sunday, October 1st, a group of twenty-five members from Pittsfield Township Senior Center and The Saline Area Senior Center embarked on a delightful journey to Detroit's Fisher Theatre. Chaperoned by Pittsfield’s Kim McIntire, Recreation Manager, this group of seniors set out for an afternoon of entertainment.

The highlight of their trip was the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" at the iconic Fisher Theatre. The production features an updated book by Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, with tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer.

"Funny Girl" is a musical that tells the semi-biographical story of Fanny Brice, a legendary vaudeville entertainer who defied the odds to become a star. The show featured some of the most celebrated songs of all time, like "Don't Rain on My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." Her journey from a girl from the Lower East Side to a beloved performer is both inspiring and heartwarming.

It delves into the bittersweet comedy of Fanny's life, including her passionate and tumultuous relationship with Nicky Arnstein, a suave and sophisticated man with a gambling problem. The story explores the highs and lows of their romance and the impact of Arnstein's financial woes on Fanny's life and career.

The seniors from Pittsfield Township Senior Center and The Saline Area Senior Center were delighted with the performance and offered the following comments:

Carol Poland from Saline, “This is my first trip with the seniors. I love live musical theatre. There is just something about live performances that keeps me coming.”

Kevin Dwyer, member of the Saline Area Senior Center for six years agrees. Both feel that Jule Styne, (who played Brice), rivaled Barbara Steinbach’s original production. Theresa Spenser a Pittsfield Township member shared that she knew all the songs and it was hard not to burst out singing them during the performance.

Maureen Levens said she saw the theatre offering in the Pittsfield newspaper and knew she had to see it. “It was great! It was perfect. How did she sing all of those songs so beautifully without getting a sore throat? The costumes, the sets, the music, perfect.”

McIntire shared she is already hard at work, planning next year’s activities. “I’m so grateful to our friends at the Saline Senior Center for their partnership in helping us make this wonderful trip possible for our seniors. We’re looking forward to teaming up again for more great trips next year!”

All photos by Carleen Nelson Nesvig