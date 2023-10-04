Saline Area Social Service Celebrates Fall Fundraiser

The Saline Area Social Service (SASS) hosted its highly anticipated Fall Fundraiser at the scenic Lake Forest Golf Club on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The evening was themed "What is your why?", encouraging attendees to delve deep and share the motivation behind their unwavering support for SASS.

Amid a backdrop of reflection and jubilation, over 100 supporters convened, celebrating and furthering the noble cause of assisting the Saline community's less fortunate.

Lake Forest Golf Club treated guests to a sumptuous spread of appetizers and cocktails, complemented by delectable homemade desserts crafted with love by dedicated volunteers. The excitement was palpable as attendees partook in a 50/50 raffle, indulged in friendly competition during both silent and live auctions, and showcased their generosity in the pledge auction.

The community's overwhelming support was evident as the fundraiser surpassed its target, amassing over $60,000. These funds will bolster SASS's ongoing mission: providing vital food, emergency aid, and support to the Saline community's vulnerable members.

Among the evening's most memorable moments was a heartfelt presentation, paying tribute to SASS's donors, volunteers, and the individuals they assist. Jamail Aikens, SASS's Executive Director, provided a profound overview of the organization's annual impact and emerging trends. Moreover, attendees were deeply moved by a former client's testimonial detailing the pivotal role SASS played during her family's difficult period.

In alignment with the evening's theme, several donors and volunteers seized the opportunity to vocalize their "why" – the core reasons propelling their support for SASS.

SASS extends a special thanks to its primary sponsor, RealTruck, expressing deep appreciation for their continuous generosity and collaboration.

“As we reflect on the success of the Fall Fundraiser, we are reminded of the incredible strength and generosity of our community,” said Jamail Aikens, SASS Executive Director. "Your dedication ensures that Saline Area Social Service can continue providing vital assistance to our neighbors in need.”

To learn more about the event or make a donation to Saline Area Social Service, visit https://salinesocialservice.com/sass-celebrates-fall-fundraiser/