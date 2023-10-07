Saline Clinches at Least a Share of SEC Red Title

The Saline football team pulled away from a pesky Ypsilanti Lincoln team Friday night to clinch at least a share of the SEC Red title.

The win improved the Hornets to 6-0 in the SEC Red and barring a major upset against winless Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night, Saline will claim the outright title and win its ninth league title in 10 years.

Ypsilanti Lincoln gave the Hornets all they could ask for Friday night before a big fourth quarter helped Saline pull away for the 31-0 win.

Saline took a 7-0 lead when CJ Carr hit Lincoln Keyes with a 23-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.

It was still 7-0 in the second when Carr hit Caid Fox with a 13-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead, but that would be all the Hornets could muster in the first half.

The Saline offense continued to struggle to put the Splitters away in the third with neither team putting any points on the board and the score remained 14-0 heading to the fourth.

The Hornets offense came to life in the fourth with a pair of James Rush touchdown runs and Saline would eventually pull away for the win.

Rush ran it in from 15 yards out to increase the lead to 21-0 and then busted across from a yard out for a 28-0 lead.

Jacob Piniatoglou added a 38-yard field goal to make the final 31-0.

While the offense struggled to put points on the board for three quarters, the Saline defense was dominating, holding Lincoln to 162 yards in total offense and just nine first downs.

Despite the struggles, the Saline offense still outgained Lincoln 282-162 in the game.

Carr finished 17-36 for 185 yards and two scores on the cold and rainy night.

Rush carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards and two scores.

Fox caught seven passes for 81 yards and a score, while Dylan Mesman had two catches for 25 yards. Jarell Marshall caught two passes for 24 yards and Keyes the one 23-yard TD catch. Ruch caught four passes for 21 yards, LaDanian Woods one for 11, and Josh Fold two for seven.