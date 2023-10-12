Saline Craft Show 2023: A Spectacular Display of Artisanal Excellence Returns

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of craftsmanship as the Saline Craft Show returns this year, bringing together a stunning display of handcrafted wonders. With an exciting lineup of over 270 juried crafters hailing from 14 states, this highly anticipated event is set to delight attendees with a vast array of seasonal products, pottery, recycled creations, clay masterpieces, floral marvels, and much more.

According to event promotor Cheryl Hoeft, "Saline Craft Show offers one of the most unique shopping experiences with over 250 booths of juried crafters selling their wares and the individual is present to explain the process and unique specialty of their work. From pottery to wood, jewelry to seasonal decor, each booth will answer a gift need or item to add to your home or you!"

“We have been ranked as a top show since 2019 in Sunshine Artist and continue to be the only school show in that listing,” says Hoeft. “Annually over 30 youth groups benefit from the proceeds of the shows.” This prestigious ranking highlights the most profitable art and craft festivals in the country, based on artists' reported sales.

Scheduled for November 11, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, at the Saline Middle School located at 7190 North Maple Road, Saline, MI 48176, the show's admission fee is set at $5.00, payable in cash only. Please note that strollers won't be permitted at the event.

Also mark your calendars for the Spring Show on March 16, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, with an admission fee of $4.00, payable in cash only.

Each year, the proceeds from the show are reinvested into the school community. School clubs and sports teams actively participate as volunteers, assisting in all aspects of organizing the successful craft show. In return, these groups receive a percentage of the proceeds, contributing to their activities and initiatives.

The list of beneficiary groups that have gained from their involvement includes a diverse range of clubs and teams, from Baseball to Debate, Choir to Football, and Special Education to Water Polo. The craft show's impact extends across various aspects of the school's activities, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

The Saline Craft Show promises an experience you won't want to miss. For those seeking further information or inquiries, reach out to Cheryl.hoeft@gmail.com.

Photo: 2022 Saline Craft Show. Courtesy Cheryl Hoeft.