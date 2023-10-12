Saline Volleyball Stays Near Top of SEC Red

The Saline volleyball team is getting hot at the right time and hoping that one of the toughest non-league schedules in the state will have them prepared for another long state tournament run.

The Hornets improved to 5-1 in the SEC Red after a 3-0 sweep of Monroe on Senior Night Tuesday. Saline had no trouble with the Trojans by taking the straight set win 25-7, 25-13, 25-9 to keep pace with undefeated Bedford with a game at Dexter and the SEC Red tournament next week.

The Hornets sent off five seniors with a Barbie theme in the sweep of Monroe.

Seniors Liv Behen, Mallory Bohl, Allie Smith, Kate Fredericks, and Catherine Flaharty were introduced through a giant Barbie box and escorted to center courts by their parents and siblings.

Saline Senior Barbie- Kate Fredericks

The win was the fourth straight SEC Red win for the Hornets and they improved to 16-11-2 overall on the season.

One of the wins included a huge 26-24, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline, handing the Eagles their first league loss of the season.

Saline went 2-2 at the Power Series Sunday with a 2-0 sweep of Skyline and a 2-1 win over Romeo. They fell to Clarkston and Mercy.



Photos by Mike Williamson