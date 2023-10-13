Saline's Grace Celso Qualifies for D1 Golf State Finals

Cover Photo by Dawn McCann

While it wasn't the finish the Saline girls' golf team had hoped for at the D1 regional at Northville Monday, October 9 with the Hornets finishing 10th out of 12 teams, Saline still had a reason to celebrate.

Saline junior Grace Celso finished in a three-way tie for second place and was the top individual qualifier for the state finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing October 20-21.

Celso fired and 18-hole round of 77 to tie for the second spot with Brighton's Abbie Pietila and Plymouth's Brooke Morris. Pietila and Morris both qualified for state with their team's top three finishes, leaving Celso as the top individual finisher.

Saline finished with a team score of 373 at the regional won by Brighton with 322.

Senior Jordan Wickham, playing in her last tournament for the Hornets fired a career best round of 83 to finish tied for 10th.

Payton Aagesen finished with one of her best rounds of the season with a score of 101.

Sophia Elston finished with a score of 112 and Katie Brodsky 114 for Saline.