Local Artist Dianne Devens Presents "Abstractified" Art Show at Mill Pond Manor

Saline, MI - October 14, 2023

Meet Dianne Devens, a remarkable 77-year-old writer and artist right here in Saline. Dianne's journey in the world of art has recently taken a fascinating turn as she returns to the art scene after several years of pursuing various creative endeavors, including writing, inventing, and marketing. She even managed a small art gallery in Ann Arbor for about three years, where she showcased and sold other artists' remarkable work.

Dianne Devens is a unique artist, and her approach to art is equally distinctive. She employs a captivating technique known as "Tesselating." When asked about her creative process, Dianne explains, "Recently, I have discovered I have a preference for making colorful abstract art which 'tessellates.' Tesselating is an optical illusion where abstract objects appear to move and change places. I did not set out to create this effect; it just appeared in my finished paintings. My wish is to create art that doesn't stultify or bore the observer and doesn't quickly get old because one can change the way it is displayed."

"Companion Eight" by d. devens, copyrighted, used with permission from the artist.

One of the remarkable features of Dianne's art is that it has no true top or bottom, allowing viewers to reposition it and produce a new design by simply rotating the painting. To truly appreciate the vibrant colors and intricate details, it's best to view her creations in person. Dianne utilizes watercolor markers professionally printed on canvas as her primary painting tool, resulting in an exceptional visual experience.

Dianne Devens is excited to invite the community to her upcoming art exhibit, "Abstractified," which promises to be an engaging and immersive experience. The exhibit will be open to the public on Sunday, October 29th, from 1 PM to 5 PM, and will be held in the Activity Room on the first floor of Mill Pond Manor. Mill Pond Manor is a cozy independent-living senior apartment complex right here in Saline.

In a recent note to The Sun Times News, Devens warmly extended the invitation, saying, "You are invited to my 'show' — about 8-10 smallish prints. I really need some human-adult company."

Event Details:

What: ART Show - "Abstractified"

Sunday, October 29th, 1 PM - 5 PM

Sunday, October 29th, 1 PM - 5 PM Where: Mill Pond Manor, Saline

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the captivating artistry of Dianne Devens and support a local artist in our community. Join us on October 29th at Mill Pond Manor for a memorable afternoon of art and inspiration.