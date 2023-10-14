Saline Football Clinches Red Title with School Record

Cover- STN file photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline football team left no doubt that they wanted the SEC Red title all to themselves Friday night as they rolled over Ann Arbor Skyline 70-0.

The 70 points is a school record for the Hornets, beating the record of 69 set in 2016 when the Hornets beat Windsor (Ont.) Holy Names 69-13.

It did not take the Hornets long to get rolling when CJ Carr hit Caid Fox with a 72-yard TD pass just two plays into the game for a quick 7-0 lead.

Touchdown runs by James Rush and LaDanian Woods gave Saline a 21-0 lead just three minutes into the game and the rout was on.

The Hornets returned a fumble for a score and Carr would connect for TD passes with Woods and Lincoln Keys for a 42-0 lead after one quarter.

Carr hit Dylan Mesman with a two-yard TD pass and Josh Folk returned a punt for a score and the lead grew to 56-0 at the half.

Malik Eisemann and Tommy Carr would find the endzone with TD runs in the second half for the Hornets to hit the 70-point plateau and a new school record.

CJ Carr finished 8 of 10 passing for 156 yards and four TD’s.

The stifling Saline defense held Skyline to -39 yards in total offense and no first downs in the game.

The Hornets will wrap up the regular season in a big way when they host 8-0 Lake Orion in a battle of undefeated teams Friday night.