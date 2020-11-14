Keystone Church To Expand

Keystone Church

received approval for the expansion of their building on Saline Waterworks Road at the November meeting of Lodi’s Board of Supervisors, Tuesday evening. They will now move on to get approval for work from Washtenaw County.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Keystone Church family that has faithfully supported this project,” Gilmore said.

The auditorium will be expanded from 300 to 448 seats, as the church has had capacity issues for some years, according to Lead Pastor Ken Gilmore. The building will also expand its educational space, an expanded lobby and a expansion of the retention plan to bring it up to code with a 100 year storm requirement. Keystone was aided through the process by the Ann Arbor-based consulting firm Midwestern Consulting.

Keystone started thinking about expanding their building in 2013, according to Gilmore. But the application process was longer than expected. Regulatory changes, as well as budgetary constraints, meant that the plan to expand the parking lot was dropped.

“A change in zoning added additional time to the development schedule, as well as additional buffer requirements that were not initially anticipated. We were able turn these requirements into a benefit for the adjacent neighbors by creating a pleasant landscape feature that also enhances the church property,” Midwestern Consulting Senior Project Manager Kate Bond said.

Gilmore is hoping to start work this spring. If all goes well, construction could be completed as soon as Christmas 2021.

Once the county approves construction permits, the job will go out to bid. The actual construction will be handled by a Lansing-based company called,Wieland Construction, which did not respond to a request for comment.

The $2.6 million project will also go to eliminating an original mortgage on the property, and help support a new church in Bangalore, India. Gilmore explained that they partner with Emerging Young Leaders, the church in India, which is looking to acquire land to establish a permanent building for their ministry, to which Keystone is donating $50,000 from their budget. EYL did not respond to a request for comment.