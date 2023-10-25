Lodi Twp Police Report, September 2023

In September 2023, Deputies responded to 243 calls for police service in Lodi Twp, up from 197 the previous year for a 23% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Sep) are 2,051, up from 1,600 for the same period last year for a 28% increase.

Officers conducted 104 traffic stops, up from 80 last year. Thirty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One B&E

One crash

Five citizen assists

Seven welfare checks

Three mental health

Two disorderlies

One identity theft

One school bus violation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On September 3rd, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3200 block of Heather Road for a report of identity theft. The complainant indicated they were defrauded out of $15,000 after an unknown suspect opened a Charles Schwab account in their name in 2021. The fraud was discovered when the account was closed, and Charles Schwab notified the complainant of the missing funds.

On September 16th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5000 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a breaking and entering incident. A subject suffering from a possible mental health crisis broke into a business and called 911. The subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation, and potential criminal charges are being sought pending the property owner’s decision.

On September 22nd, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 1700 Block of Tapadera Drive for a report of a home invasion. The homeowner reported that an unknown suspect(s) had ransacked the residence. The incident is currently under investigation and is pending lab results.

The entire September police call log can be found at the link below.